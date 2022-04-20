Lynda Saundry, accused of first-degree murder, will appear in court to fix a trial date on May 9, 2022, after a hearing on Tuesday was adjourned. (Black Press file photo)

North Okanagan murder case at a standstill

Lynda Saundry still without a trial date after Tuesday court hearing

A North Okanagan murder case continues to languish in the courts.

Lynda Saundry is charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Barry Jones, 55, in 2020. Jones’ body was found by police in an Emery Louis Road home west of Armstrong on July 30, 2020.

Police have said Saundry and Jones were known to each other.

Saundry elected to be tried by judge and jury following a preliminary inquiry in July 2021.

Saundry appeared in Vernon court Tuesday, April 19, to fix a date for trial. However, the hearing was adjourned to May 9, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Tuesday marked the fifth time that Saundry’s hearing was adjourned before a trial date could be set.

