North Okanagan election candidates step up, some acclaimed

Coldstream, Spallumcheen and Armstrong mayoralty candidates single-handily win seats

Dozens of candidates have stepped up to fill a role in municipal politics and school board locally.

The deadline for nominations to run in the Oct. 15 municipal election is up (packages were accepted up until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The final lists of candidates is below, with some automatically earning a seat (acclaimed) due to no one running agains them.

This list is unofficial as candidates may withdraw up to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2022 or may be subject to challenge. The official declaration will be announced Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.

Vernon (7)

Scott Anderson and Erik Olesen are facing incumbent Victor Cumming for the mayor’s seat.

Five incumbents for councillor are seeking another term: Teresa Durning (who won the 2021 by-election replacing the late Dalvir Nahal), Kelly Fehr, Kari Gares, Akbal Mund and Brian Quiring. They are joined in the race by new candidates Jenelle Brewer, Brian Guy, Ross Hawse, Stephanie Hendy, Ed Stranks, Dawn Tucker and Andy Wylie.

Coldstream (6)

Ruth Anne Hoyte is acclaimed mayor.

There are 12 candidates seeking one of the five councillor seats: incumbent Richard Enns joins Pat Cochrane, Doug Kirk, Stephanie Hoffman and Glen Taylor in seeking re-election to council. Other candidates for Coldstream council include Alex Dantzer, current mayor Jim Garlick, Don Jefcoat, Jeremy Levy, John Myhill, Simone Runyan and Jeff Stevenson.

Lumby (4)

Brad Weston and incumbent Kevin Acton are vying for the mayor’s seat.

For council there are three incumbents: Sherry Kineshanko, Lori Mindnich and Randal Ostafichuk. They’ll race against Juliet Pilon (who served prior to 2018), Henry Ly and Geoff Bevan.

Armstrong (6)

William Joseph (Joe) Cramer is acclaimed Armstrong’s mayoral.

Paul Britton, Steven Drapala and Shirley Fowler are all incumbents running for a return to city council. There are five new candidates looking for a spot on council council: Sean Newton, Kim Sinclair, Neil Todd, Jessie Valstar and Mark Wehner. Ryan Nitchie, who served on council prior to 2018, is also in the running.

Enderby (6)

Incumbent Greg McCune is running for mayor against Huck Galbraith and Herman Halvorson (previous regional district director).

There are eight candidates for council including incumbents Tundra Baird, Roxanne Davyduke, Brian Schreiner and Shawn Shishido, and new candidates Steve Campbell, Blaise Pelletier, David Ramey and Sarah Yerhoff.

Spallumcheen (6)

Incumbent Christine Fraser is acclaimed mayor for the township.

In the running for council are incumbents John Bakker, Andrew Casson, Christine LeMaire, Gerry Popoff, Joe Van Tienhoven and Todd York, along with Carolyn Farris, who served before 2018.

RDNO (5)

There is only one race for a director’s seat at the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Three candidates are vying for Area F (rural Enderby) position: Lori Heins, Allysa Hopkins and Jerry Legault.

Area B (Swan Lake-Commonage) incumbent director Bob Fleming is acclaimed.

Area C (BX-Silver Star) incumbent director Amanda Shatzko is acclaimed.

Area D (rural Lumby) incumbent director Rick Fairbairn is acclaimed.

Area E (Cherryville) Jim Johnson is acclaimed. He served as director prior to 2018.

Vernon School District (7)

There are three people looking to claim the Coldstream trustee chair: incumbent Robert Lee, Sheri Minard and Kelly Sullivan.

The four Greater Vernon seats are being sought by 10 candidates: Andy Collins, incumbent Jen Comazetto, Philipp Gruner, Sylvia Herchen, Jewlie Milligan, Vanessa Mitchell, incumbent Mark Olsen, Truman Spring, Nellis Villegas and incumbent Tom Williamson.

The two Lumby trustee spots are acclaimed by incumbents Gen Acton and Lori Mindnich.

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District (5)

Incumbent Tennile Lachmuth is acclaimed the Armstrong/Spallumcheen/Falkland trustee.

Brent Gennings is acclaimed the Enderby/Sicamous/Grindrod trustee.

Area 3 is being sought by Linda Brett, Corryn Grayston and Gina Johnny.

There are three candidates vying for the two Salmon Arm seats: Samantha Leins and incumbents Amanda Krebs and Marianne VanBuskirk.

