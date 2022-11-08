Nordic skiing opening 2 weeks early at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain

Over 100 cm of recent snowfall has fast tracked the resort’s cross-country skiing schedule

Thanks to an early arrival of the white stuff, nordic skiers will get an early start on the cross-country skiing season in Vernon.

SilverStar Mountain Resort announced Tuesday that cross-country skiing trails are opening this Saturday, Nov. 12, two weeks ahead of schedule.

“It was a warm fall, but over the past two weeks the weather changed suddenly and it didn’t take much for us to get buried in light, fluffy powder,” said Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar communications manager.

SilverStar got buried in over 100 cm of powder, the resort said.

“Right now, our village base is at 82 cm, and 106 cm at the top of the mountain,” said Deacon. “We haven’t seen so much snow this quickly and this early in years up here on the mountain.”

With the early nordic opening, many of the businesses on the mountain will be opening early as well.

“Red Antler will be open daily, along with the ticket office,” Deacon said. “Come on up, check out all the snow, have lunch at the Red Antler and pick up your season pass if you haven’t already. You don’t want to be the one waiting in line for your pass on alpine opening day.”

Snowshoe trails will also open, Deacon said.

“We should have all nordic and snowshoe trails open for the weekend as long as we can groom them out in the next few days.”

Starting Saturday, Red Antler will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Evolve Retail, the tickets/passes office and rentals will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the nordic trails will be open 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Deacon said if this winter weather continues, an early alpine opening is very likely. Currently, the alpine opening is scheduled for Dec. 2.

READ MORE: Four people ejected in Highway 3 crash near Princeton and dog killed

READ MORE: Is road salt killing salmon in B.C.? Researchers look to study impacts

Brendan Shykora

cross country skiingskiingSnowVernon