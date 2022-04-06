Nordic club upgrades trail groomer

The Golden Nord Ski Club has upgraded its groomer to a new 2018 edition from a 2003 model with 30,000 hours on it, which is practically triple the service life that can be expected from the new machine.

With big repairs piling up, the club realized it was time to upgrade, and made it a priority the last couple years.

Dipping in to their reserve funds for expenses such as these, and with some grant help to help cover the $280,000 cost, the club has brought home the groomer which will be out on the trails to finish this season.

“We’re really grateful for the sponsors, who helped assist this purchase,” said club member Phil Carson.

“So far, it’s doing a great job, getting results from two passes when it previously would have taken three or four with the old one.”

Carson says the new groomer will be a great benefit to the community, citing that the Nordic club has about 950 members, which accounts for almost 10 per cent of the population of the region.

In addition, the Nordic club sees thousands of visitors a year, Carson said, and the new groomer will help people have a new appreciation for Dawn Mountain and Nordic skiing.

“If you look at the comments for any Nordic skiing area, every comment is about the quality of the grooming,” said Carson.

“We’ve had breakdowns of groomers before, so this will keep the top quality grooming running all the time.”

Carson says the new groomer will be more reliable and better on fuel, which benefits both the club and the environment.

“We can’t do our grooming without the dedication of Erwin Perzinger our head groomer and the volunteers,” said Carson.

Mark Dascher, Bill McMuray, John Panneton and Shannon Elliott round out the volunteer crew. “It’s amazing! Going from 2003 technology to 2018, it’s a whole different ballgame,” chimed in Perzinger.

Local News