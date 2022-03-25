No updates, suspects 2 years after Upper Mission murder

Amanpreet Bal was shot while sitting in his vehicle on March 24, 2020

Amanpreet Bal, 29, was the victim of a targeted shooting on Trumpeter Court in March 2020

Amanpreet Bal, 29, was the victim of a targeted shooting on Trumpeter Court in March 2020

It has been two years since Amanpreet Bal was shot while sitting in the front seat of his vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Trumpeter Court.

RCMP has provided no updates and stated the investigation is ongoing.

The 29-year-old had moved to Kelowna from the Lower Mainland shortly before his death.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on Trumpeter Court just before midnight on March 24, 2020. Once on scene, officers discovered Bal dead inside a vehicle.

At the time, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said police believed the shooting was connected to ongoing criminal activity and they would not be releasing further details.

Early on the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit determined the shooting was likely targeted. Still, no arrests have been made.

Police urge anybody who witnessed the incident has not yet spoken to police or has any information about Bal’s death to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: No answers a week after dog park death, as other unsolved murders loom in Kelowna

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownamurderRCMPShooting

Previous story
POLL: Do you approve of the B.C. government’s decision to ban Russian vodka from being sold?
Next story
Three B.C. First Nations ‘offended’ by pro-salmon farm coalition action

Just Posted

(L-R) Grand Forks’ Mayor Brian Taylor, MLA Roly Russell and Coun. Everett Baker met at Boundary Hospital Friday, March 25. Photo courtesy of Sarah Leslie
Elected leaders in Grand Forks unite behind Boundary Hospital

Golden athletes had a solid performance this year. (Photo submitted)
Local Special Olympians have solid showing at meet

John Denham and his bike in Spirit Square. Denham is inspired by his love of bikes to continue on with the show. The show is supported by Neighbourhood Small Grants. (Claire Palmer photo)
Neighbourhood Small Grants back

Record high gas prices have left many motorists feeling pain at the pump. (File photo)
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices