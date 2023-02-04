No update on missing 89-year-old Penticton woman; search continues after 1 week

Doreen Abbott was reported missing close to eight days ago, on the night of Jan. 27

Penticton resident Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s house on the evening of Jan. 27 and has not been seen since. She was driving a green 1993 Subaru Legacy with BC license plate MXH063. (RCMP handout)

It is now day eight in the search for 89-year-old Penticton woman Doreen Abbott, who was reported missing after failing to arrive at a friend’s house near Naramata on Friday night, Jan. 27.

There has been no word on Abbott’s whereabouts since RCMP located her vehicle near 1425 Greyback Mountain Road and asked nearby residents for either dash-cam or home surveillance footage earlier this week.

In its most recent update, police said they were working closely with Penticton Search and Rescue.

“Numerous resources, including Air Services, Police Dog Services, along with Search and Rescue crews are actively continuing a systematic and thorough search of the area,” said Const. James Grandy on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

It is reported that Abbott suffers from an offset of dementia but does not deviate from her normal set of routines, thus making this missing-persons case worrisome, according to police.

Abbott’s car, a green 1993 Subaru Legacy, was located by RCMP without her in it one night after she was reported missing.

Police advised the public earlier this week not to conduct their own searches for the 89-year-old.

“Due to the immediate area consisting of hazardous terrain, and with the weather turning very cold, it’s not advisable for the general public to conduct their own search,” Grandy said.

Abbott is described as five-foot-three, 120 pounds, and has a thin build. RCMP believes she was last wearing a dark green/blue wool coat, with green/turquoise sweatpants and black slip-on shoes.

She wears glasses and normally walks with a cane, police added.

Penticton RCMP can be contacted at 250-492-4300.

