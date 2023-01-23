Cherryville is without power, and no school, Monday, Jan. 23. (BC Hydro outage map)

No power, no school in Cherryville due to power outage

Hundreds left in the dark for hours after power pole struck

There’s no school and nearly 800 Cherryville residents are without power this morning due to a crash.

The power went out at about 3:33 a.m Monday, Jan. 23.

BC Hydro reports crews are on site and power is expected to be restored shortly before noon.

Residents say a logging truck hit a power pole on Shuswap Hill.

The outage stretches east of Mabel Lake Road, east of Lumby along Highway 6, past Creighton Valley Road and up to Sugar Lake.

READ MORE: WATCH: Fun with outhouses in Lumby

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured sledder

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashNorth Okanagan Regional Districtpower outages

Previous story
Feds say ‘no willing partners’ to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
Next story
Overnight truck fire spreads to garage in West Kelowna

Just Posted

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Next round of Columbia River Treaty talks to get underway this week

The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )
Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).
Golden’s aquatic centre dream inches forward