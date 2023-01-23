No power, no school in Cherryville due to power outage

There’s no school and nearly 800 Cherryville residents are without power this morning due to a crash.
The power went out at about 3:33 a.m Monday, Jan. 23.
BC Hydro reports crews are on site and power is expected to be restored shortly before noon.
Residents say a logging truck hit a power pole on Shuswap Hill.
The outage stretches east of Mabel Lake Road, east of Lumby along Highway 6, past Creighton Valley Road and up to Sugar Lake.
