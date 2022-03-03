No doctor, locum at Midway Medical Clinic, says Mayor Fromme

Staff and council at the Village of Midway are doing their utmost to fill the void at the Midway Medical Clinic, now without a doctor for roughly a week, Mayor Martin Fromme said Wednesday, March 2.

The village owns the building at 500 Haynes St., where Dr. Jesse Thompson operated the clinic until his lease ran out Friday, Feb. 25.

(Frot row: L-R) Penny Feist, Chief Administrative Officer at the Village of Midway sits next to Mayor Martin Fromme. In behind (L-R), are Couns. Darrin Metcalf, Gary Schierbeck, Richard Dunsdon and Fred Grouette. Photo: midwaybc.ca

Council had decided through an in-camera resolution not to renew his lease, leaving nothing to show when the decision was made, much less why.

Fromme assured residents in a written statement posted to the village’s website last November that a locum would fill in at the clinic “if the present doctor should leave before a replacement is secured.”

This would “ensure there is continued coverage until the replacement takes over,” Fromme wrote.

But no such replacement had been found by Wednesday, owing to circumstances Fromme said had “arisen that we couldn’t have anticipated last fall.”

“We thought we had everything in place and that we could work through all the details, but there’s been complications,” he continued.

Fromme declined to say how this had affected the village’s search for a Locum or a new doctor, or both. The mayor said he and council hope to find someone to take Thompson’s place at the clinic as soon as possible.

He further declined to comment on the village’s recruitment efforts. Talking about the process would touch on council discussions that are still in-camera, he said.

Health