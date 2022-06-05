Newborn fawn sleeping in parking spot at Penticton Boston Pizza

It’s not uncommon for moms to leave their babies alone but not usually on a busy city road

This fawn was caught on video sleeping alone in a parking spot beside the Penticton Boston Pizza. (Facebook video still)

A newborn fawn was found sleeping in a parking spot at the Penticton Boston Pizza on June 2.

Siselmtxw Louie posted a video to the Penticton Facebook page of the tiny deer curled up in the parking spot along busy Okanagan Avenue East.

Louie said Conservation had been called and was on their way and that staff at the Boston Pizza were standing by to make sure the baby was safe.

While it isn’t unusual to see fawns left alone by their mothers this time of year, it is unusual for the baby to left in such a busy location.

Baby deer found alone outside may seem like they need a helping hand, but B.C. conservation officers say they are likely fine.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says it receives numerous calls every year from people who believe they have found an abandoned fawn when in fact it is normal for baby deer to be left alone at times.

“…interfering can cause more harm than good,” the conservation service wrote in a Facebook post.

does often leave their young alone when they go to forage for food. If someone finds and moves a fawn during that time, they could be orphaning it.

If someone is concerned about an injured or abandoned fawn, they can report it to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

