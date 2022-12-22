New shuttle service running between Calgary Airport and Golden’s Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Two shuttles will provide daily service, as well as transfer on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The new shuttle service is a partnership between Tourism Golden, KHMR, and the Town of Golden through the Resort Municipality Initiative. (Photo/Tourism Golden)

A new shuttle-bus service will make the journey to the Champagne Powder Capital of Canada easier for tourists travelling from Calgary International Airport to Golden and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort (KHMR).

The program is a partnership between Tourism Golden, KHMR, and the Town of Golden through the Resort Municipality Initiative.

The Champagne Powder Shuttle is a daily service that runs from Thur. Dec 22 to Sun. April 2. The Golden Kicking Horse Connector will provide transfers between key locations in the Town of Golden and the base area of the resort. This shuttle also starts Thur. Dec 22 and offers 12 round-trips daily with an additional five round trips on Friday and Saturday evenings.

“Providing additional ground transportation options for long haul domestic and international travellers has been a priority of ours”, said Joanne Sweeting, executive director of Golden Tourism.

The Town of Golden is excited that the service will support tourism.

“We have seen successful models of this service in other resort municipalities and it is fantastic to see the partnerships that have now emerged to make this a reality for our community,” said Jon Wilsgard, Golden CAO.

More information about the service is available on the Tourism Golden website.

