A Journey Home spokesman said there are about 130 people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Black Press/File photo)

New program shows real-time availability of shelter beds in Kelowna

On Nov.22, at 2p.m. Kelowna had two shelter beds available for adults

There is now an online program to view available beds at local shelters.

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society launched the Shelter Dashboard in an effort to improve access to shelter spaces and social wellness resources in the community.

The program was quietly launched to service providers two weeks ago,

“It’s going really well so far,” said Malcolm Evans, systems planner at the society.

He said that the dashboard reflects real-time changes in resources.

“Timely access to accurate information is a critical component to the success of homelessness services in Kelowna.”

He realized the need for a dashboard after working on the front lines, helping people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

The dashboard provides updates on the total number of available beds at all shelters in Kelowna. Accessing shelter and supportive services can be difficult to navigate.

Journey Home hopes that the dashboard can help to remove barriers for those experiencing homelessness. Key information for outreach services available at each site is also listed for those not staying in a shelter.

At the time of this article’s publication, there are two spots in shelters for adults and four for young adults aged 19-24 years old in Kelowna.

There are approximately 390 people experiencing homelessness, and 147 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Kelowna, said Evans.

The project is the result of collaborative work between the Journey Home Society and the City of Kelowna.

To access the dashboard visit journeyhome.ca/shelter-dashboard.

