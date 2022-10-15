New ownership for Big White’s iconic après-ski hangout

Snowshoe Sam’s will now be owned by the people behind Bernie’s, Skinny Dukes and BnA

Snowshoe Sam’s at Big White is under new ownership.

Nixon Hospitality, the power couple behind BnA, Skinny Dukes and Bernie’s Supper Club, is now expanding their kingdom of tasty bevvies and food to Big White.

“After owning Snowshoe Sam’s and the Gunbarrel Grill for the past 13 years, we have decided it is time for a new chapter in our lives. We would like to convey our sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone for your support and patronage over the years,” said Juliette and Ian Weaver, the former owners of Snowshoe Sam’s in a Facebook post.

The après-ski staple has been a favourite among locals at Big White since 1980.

The Weavers said that they are excited for the future of Snowshoe Sam’s.

“We believe we are leaving it in extremely capable hands. We also look forward to coming in and enjoying Snowshoe Sam’s as patrons!”

READ MORE: Shredders stomp the mega ramp at Kelowna brewery

READ MORE:Winning runs in the Serwa family as Kelowna man cycles to gold at Senior Games

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BarsCity of KelownaSnow