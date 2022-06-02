New owners step up at Golden IGA

The Shahs will be taking over ownership effective this month

IGA Golden will be under new ownership starting this June, as Hiren and Nirali Shah will assume ownership after two years of Hiren managing the location.

The Shahs took over from Cam Dawes in May 2020 after he retired, and are now ready to take that next step within the franchise to become owners.

“We’re really excited for this next step,” said Hiren.

“This has been my goal sine I joined this company, something I’ve been working towards, with my experience from 12 different stores under the same company banner, it’s been working towards this.”

The pair decided to take that next step after falling in love with Golden and the community here.

“We love this community, we wanted to stay here longer than we expected,” said Nirali.

Hiren says the community has been understanding throughout all the pandemic struggles, with upgrades and being short-staffed at times.

The pair said that they’ve felt welcomed by Golden residents since day one, and that staying involved with the community will be a top priority moving forward.

Hiren says the couple have already partnered with different organizations throughout Golden, which is work they are looking to continue and expand upon now that they’ve become owners.

“We want to support our community every possible, not just by being a reliable grocer, but through every avenue possible,” he said.

