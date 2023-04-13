New mountain coaster opening near the Golden Skybridge

The Railrider Mountain Coaster will debut when the park opens for the season on May 12

Golden is set to get a unique new attraction this summer.

On May 12, the Railrider Mountain Coaster, which runs for over one kilometre, will openup next to the Golden Skybridge.

The coaster will reach speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour and will ascend 360 metres up the canyon before descending for a drop of 670 metres.

Between its heights and drops, the coaster rolls through a tree canopy as well as a tunnel, offering riders a variety of sights.

A town that prides itself on welcoming thrill-seekers and adventurers, the Railrider Mountain Coaster joins a number of existing outdoor experiences in the Golden Area and gives visitors even more ways to enjoy the mountains.

The Golden Skybridge opened in 2021 and is one of Canada’s highest suspension bridges hanging more than 125 metres above Hospital Creek below.

Aside from the bridges, the Golden Skybridge site has several other attractions for thrill-seekers including a 300-metre zipline, a canyon swing and a ropes course.

For those less inclined to seek out every rush, there is also a viewpoint that overlooks the canyon, a waterfall lookout and spaces to barbeque.

Tickets for the Golden Skybridge are available at Banff Jasper Collection’s website and visitors who purchase their tickets online will receive a 10 per cent discount.

