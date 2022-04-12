New mass timber capabilities in fall 2022 for Golden based Canadian Timberframes

Canadian Timberframes are looking to expand in fall 2022, bringing in a new machine that will help increase engineered wood product abilities. (CTF photo)

Canadian Timberframes (CTF) has announced the purchase of the Hundegger K2 Industry 1300 machine, which will increase the companies timber size capacity by 500 per cent and is scheduled to be installed in fall 2022.

The machine is one of the largest and most advanced K2 Industry to come to Canada, says CTF, and will enable them to cut large scale engineered wood products.

Engineered wood includes a range of wood products which are manufactured by binding or fixing the strands, particles, fibres, or veneers or boards of wood together with adhesives to form composite material.

Timber and engineered wood products are a strong, low-carbon building alternative to concrete and steel and their use has become more popular over the years as a push for more sustainable construction has made them a popular option.

“We have an opportunity to have it be far more popular and involved in our business which is why we’re taking this next step,” Jeff Bowes, President and Owner of CTF.

“The push for sustainable materials is huge and well known, this wood is sustainably harvested from replanted trees that are 20-30 years old, not old growth.”

CTF is also increasing the size of its facility by 50 per cent, adding an additional 10,000 sq. ft. to the facility to accommodate the machine.

The company is also anticipating growth in their business, with Bowes saying that they’ve had to turn away projects in the past due to manufacturing capacity restrictions.

Now, they’ll be able to take on those projects, and are already preparing to hire in anticipation for what the machine will do for the business.

“We are preparing for the future of this organization; our success has been built on quality products and services. This investment back into the company is not only for our clients but our employees,” said said Stephanie Bowes, Vice President of CTF.

“This investment allows CTF to remain competitive, strengthening our market position and offering world class Timber Frame products, while growing within the mass timber and tall wood construction industry.”

The machine will also put Golden on the map, says Jeff Bowes, as it’s the most equipped and largest of its kind to come to Canada.

CTF were the first ones to implement Hundegger technology in Canada, bringing the first machine to the country 22 years ago.

“Canada has been leading the way with its background in forestry, this is helping push North America and even Europe into getting this up to speed,” said Jeff Bowes.

CTF is the leading North American manufacturer and provider of heavy timber frame solutions, with projects across the continent.

