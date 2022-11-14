New father support group looking to end the ‘cycle of abuse’ in Kelowna

A group for new dads who are looking for support and socialization meets on Nov. 26

A supportive social group for parents, with an emphasis on engaging new father figures, will hold its first meeting on Nov. 26, in Kelowna.

DADA (Dads Against Domestic Abuse) is a newly formed group to provide support, education, encouragement, and mentorship for new dads, young dads, father figures, and dads of all ages and experience, said Tom Macauley, father to one, with one on the way, and former candidate for Kelowna City Council.

Macauley said that he started the group with the intention of empowering and helping people who may be struggling with the demands of parenthood.

Macauley said that by providing a network of encouragement and empowerment he hopes to help end the “cycle of abuse that so many dads fall into.”

Without adequate support, feelings of isolation and inadequacy can cause people in parental roles to retreat from the responsibility of caring for a child, or may trigger people to lash out in frustration and anger, said Macauley.

He explained that after his first child was born, he felt isolated, nervous and worried about making mistakes and was surprised with the lack of resources directed towards father figures.

Macauley said that he was about as prepared for fatherhood as anyone can be and even still, he felt overwhelmed.

By creating DADA, Macauley hopes to provide a fun space where new parents can share their struggles and successes and be mentored by experienced parents.

DADA is still in its infancy and is looking for people who may want to be involved as a founding member to help shape what the organization will do and how it will do it.

Macauley said that while he is hoping to end the cycle of domestic abuse perpetrated by fathers, all gender identities are welcome in DADA.

If someone would like to be involved, they are encouraged to send an email to dads.canada@outlook.com.

The first meeting for DADA will be held on Nov. 26th. Location and time will be communicated via email.

If people would like to keep up with DADA, they can follow on Instagram at @dad.kelowna and/or on Facebook at DADA Kelowna.

