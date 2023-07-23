New evacuation alerts in Thompson-Nicola for second blaze north of Chase

Evacuation alerts are in effect for 12 properties north of Chase.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the alert at 11 a.m. for properties in the Fadear Creek Road area.

A smaller wildfire is burning just west of the Lower East Adams Lake blaze.

The Bush Creek East wildfire has been burning since July 12. It is estimated to be 380 hectares.

Crews are working to establish a hand guard. No structures are being threatened.

