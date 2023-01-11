Lifeguard Chantal Wong stands next to the newly installed diving board at the Vernon Aquatic Centre.<ins> The board will be ready for use later in the day Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.</ins> (City of Vernon photo)

Lifeguard Chantal Wong stands next to the newly installed diving board at the Vernon Aquatic Centre. The board will be ready for use later in the day Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (City of Vernon photo)

New diving board makes a splash at Vernon pool

The old diving board was decommissioned in November after a deficiency was found

Swimmers at the Vernon Aquatic Centre can now dive back into a fun pool feature.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services announced Wednesday that a new diving board has been installed at the centre and will be ready for public use later today, Jan. 11.

The previous board was removed from the pool deck at the end of November out of an abundance of caution. A deficiency had been identified during a regular inspection, shutting the diving board down. City staff quickly ordered a replacement board, which was received this week and installed.

“The diving board has always been a favourite amenity for many of our pool users so we are very happy to have it back in service,” said aquatics manager Gary Lefebvre.

For information on public swim times, aquatic programming and classes, visit the Greater Vernon Recreation Services website at gvrec.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Peanut Pool will not open in 2023

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival request for fee reduction on hold

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DivingSwimmingVernon

Previous story
Three dead Surrey adults believed to be family, IHIT says ‘no outstanding suspect’
Next story
Avalanche concerns low for Shuswap snowmobile clubs, warm weather brings other challenges

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Snowblazers volunteers work to clear the sledding trails after trees have fallen and blocked the trails due to heavy snow buildup. (Contributed)
Avalanche concerns low for Shuswap snowmobile clubs, warm weather brings other challenges

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)
Trial underway for former Interior Health top doc charged with sex crimes against child

Okanagan College is trying to determine whether any personal information has been compromised. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College caught in cyberattack

The Jan. 1 data from the B.C. River Forecast Centre shows snow levels below normal in much of the province, with the exception of the Okanagan and Boundary regions. (B.C. River Forecast Centre image)
Low snow measurements recorded in much of B.C.