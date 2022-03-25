Neighbourhood Small Grants back

Small grants up to $500 are available for community projects

The Golden and District Community Foundation is brining back their Neighbourhood Small Grants program, with applications opening on April, and the early bird deadline for the first round of grants being set for April 25.

It’s the third year for the program, which launched in February 2020.

The Neighbourhood Small Grants program is a grassroots program that allows community members to put their ideas into action with small grants that range from $50 to $500. The idea behind the program is to allow community members to help make their neighbourhoods better places to live through these projects.

After you apply, your grant application is reviewed by a Neighbourhood Grants Committee made up of local neighbourhood volunteers from diverse backgrounds and life experiences. Committee members review applications and decide which projects to fund.

More than $7,000 will be made available this year through the program.

Some of the projects in 2021 that were supported by these grants include the Bike Culture podcast by John Denham, garden boxes, a community fiddle party and block parties.

To be eligible, you must live in either Golden or Area A. Applications must have two people from different households on them who are responsible for handling the grant money.

Applicants may not profit financially from the project, and it must be free and accessible to all.