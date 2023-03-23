Nasty odours meet RCMP investigating break-in of North Shuswap cabin

Chase RCMP sustained a nasal assault when officers responded to a report of a break-in at a North Shuswap cabin.

Neighbours called police on March 15, after discovering a cabin door unlocked and lights on inside. Someone had clearly been living in the cabin in Celista for at least several days, Sgt. Barry Kennedy said.

“Although the water was turned off, the person had been cooking and using the toilet. Unfortunately, this meant the toilet had been filled but could not be flushed. Nothing of value appeared to be missing but the cabin reeked of mouldy rotten food and feces.”

Police seized several items to be sent for forensic examination in hopes of identifying a suspect. Kennedy said the front door was an older style so entry was gained relatively easily despite the deadbolt.

Chase RCMP are also investigating a theft of firearms from a Lee Creek residence in the North Shuswap that occurred during the first week of March. The owners weren’t there and it was being rented via Airbnb.

“Missing items included multiple firearms and valuable jewelry. The tenants did not provide proof of identification to confirm their Airbnb profile names and two different groups had access to the residence before the theft was discovered,” Kennedy said.

