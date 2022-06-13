The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting on Osoyoos Indian Band land on Sunday morning. (File)

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting on Osoyoos Indian Band land on Sunday morning. (File)

Murder on Osoyoos Indian Band land believed targeted: RCMP

Despite life-saving efforts the 61-year-old victim was dead when officers arrived

Officers with Southeast Major Crime Unit are currently investigating an early morning murder on Osoyoos Indian Band land.

The Oliver RCMP called in the major crime unit after responding to the 1000-block of Pineridge Drive shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 12.

A man had reportedly been shot, and despite life-saving efforts by an associate of the victim, when officers and the ambulance arrived, the 61-year-old man had died.

Investigators are gathering evidence and are being assisted by the Southeast District Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog Services and the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional District General Investigation Section.

“The investigation is in the very preliminary stages, and officers will continue to canvass the area for witnesses and video surveillance,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski, a senior investigating officer for BC RCMP Major Crime Services.

“It is far too early to make any concrete determinations but early indications are that this was not a random shooting; however, we will continue to let the evidence guide us as we continue to investigate.”

If you have information about this incident you are asked to contact the SED MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

READ ALSO: Pre-trial conference for Penticton man charged in murder of Kamloops brothers

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murderRCMP

Previous story
Cannabis companies call on feds to increase edible THC limits to curb Canada’s illicit market
Next story
Selkirk College acquires Trail campus, nursing course in the works

Just Posted

Scotty Berg has a big summer ahead (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna star signs his first record deal

Snow is expected Monday and Tuesday on the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC
Snowfall warning issued for Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass

The Kicking Horse River in Golden. (Claire Palmer photo)
Flood Watch issued for Upper Columbia

Heavy rain is expected over the next few days. (Claire Palmer photo)
Environment Canada issues weather alert for heavy rain in Golden area