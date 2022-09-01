Municipal election nominations open

Voting to take place on Oct. 15

The nomination period for the 2022 municipal election officially opened as of 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, with several candidates showing up in the early morning to drop off their nomination packages.

Incumbent Ron Oszust was one of the first, as he seeks his third term as mayor.

Councillor John Manuel was also at town hall bright and early to file his nomination papers to run for re-election.

Two new candidates also put their names forward Tuesday morning – Joy Guyot and Wesley Routley.

The nomination period will come to a close at 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9.

Candidates have until Sept. 16 to withdraw their names.

On Sept. 28, the Kicking Horse Chamber of Commerce will host an all-candidates forum, with former mayor Christina Benty facilitating the debate.

“Our goal is to create an unbiased platform for community members and businesses to learn about the candidates for the October 15 municipal election. It will be monitored by a revered local professional to address questions and time restrictions in a considerate and direct manner,” said the chamber in a statement.

The debate will be held from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Golden Civic Centre.

Advanced voting will commence on Oct. 5, while Oct. 15 will be the official voting day.

You will vote on:

• One mayor and six councillors to town council

• Three school trustees for School District No. 6

• One referendum question posed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on borrowing funds to construct an indoor aquatic centre.

Results will be declared on Oct. 18, with Nov. 1 as the inaugural council meeting.

You can vote in a civic election in Golden if you are a resident of Golden or own property in Golden, even if you don’t currently reside in town.

Voting will take place at the Civic Centre, along with the town hall for advanced voting.

