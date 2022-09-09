The deadline so submit nominations for local municipal elections is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Unsplash photo)

The deadline so submit nominations for local municipal elections is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Unsplash photo)

Municipal election nomination period closes

Here are the candidates in this year’s municipal election

The nomination period for the upcoming municipal election has come to a close as for 4 p.m. today, with eight candidates for council and two candidates for mayor officially declared.

Incumbent mayor Ron Oszust will be seeking a third term, after being elected in 2014 for the first time. He retained his mayorship in 2018 through acclimation.

Jeremiah Woods has stepped forward as a challenger for mayor. Woods owns the business “Camping in the Woods”, which rents out stationary restored VW busses for glampers visiting the Golden area. In December 2020, he had appeared on Dragon’s Den to pitch his business.

Eight candidates have stepped forward for council, and will be vying for six spots

Chris Hambruch and John Manuel are the only two incumbents searching for another term on council.

Kristi Cooper, Joy Guyot, Westley Routley, Bryan Stevens, Richard Dale and Chris Glueckler will all be vying for first time spots.

Candidates have until Sept. 16 to withdraw their names.

The campaign period begins on Sept. 17.

On Sept. 28, the Kicking Horse Chamber of Commerce will host an all-candidates forum, with former mayor Christina Benty facilitating the forum.

“Our goal is to create an unbiased platform for community members and businesses to learn about the candidates for the October 15 municipal election. It will be monitored by a revered local professional to address questions and time restrictions in a considerate and direct manner,” said the chamber in a statement.

The forum will be held from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Golden Civic Centre.

Advanced voting will commence on Oct. 5, while Oct. 15 will be the official voting day.

You will vote on:

• One mayor and six councillors to town council

• Three school trustees for School District No. 6

• One referendum question posed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on borrowing funds to construct an indoor aquatic centre.

Results will be declared on Oct. 18, with Nov. 1 as the inaugural council meeting.

You can vote in a civic election in Golden if you are a resident of Golden or own property in Golden, even if you don’t currently reside in town.

Voting will take place at the Civic Centre. Town Hall will facilitate advanced voting.

BC municipal election

Previous story
Penticton man gets three years jail for making child porn of step-daughter
Next story
B.C. woman’s ‘traumatizing’ sexual assault probe at UBCO leads to human rights complaint

Just Posted

The deadline so submit nominations for local municipal elections is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Unsplash photo)
Municipal election nomination period closes

Twin falls in Yoho National Park. Yoho is one of the mountain parks that will see its management plan updated to provide direction for park policies for the next five to 10 years. (Claire Palmer photo)
Management plans unveiled for Yoho, Kootenay

A smiling Queen Elizabeth descends the welcome platform after returning from a 12-mile tour of valley farming areas during one of her Canadian tours. (Chilliwack Progress Archive photo)
MLA Clovechok reflects on Queen’s passing

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at the annual Royal Ascot horse race in 2006. (File AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Okanagan politicians pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II