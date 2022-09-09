Municipal election nomination period closes

Here are the candidates in this year’s municipal election

The nomination period for the upcoming municipal election has come to a close as for 4 p.m. today, with eight candidates for council and two candidates for mayor officially declared.

Incumbent mayor Ron Oszust will be seeking a third term, after being elected in 2014 for the first time. He retained his mayorship in 2018 through acclimation.

Jeremiah Woods has stepped forward as a challenger for mayor. Woods owns the business “Camping in the Woods”, which rents out stationary restored VW busses for glampers visiting the Golden area. In December 2020, he had appeared on Dragon’s Den to pitch his business.

Eight candidates have stepped forward for council, and will be vying for six spots

Chris Hambruch and John Manuel are the only two incumbents searching for another term on council.

Kristi Cooper, Joy Guyot, Westley Routley, Bryan Stevens, Richard Dale and Chris Glueckler will all be vying for first time spots.

Candidates have until Sept. 16 to withdraw their names.

The campaign period begins on Sept. 17.

On Sept. 28, the Kicking Horse Chamber of Commerce will host an all-candidates forum, with former mayor Christina Benty facilitating the forum.

“Our goal is to create an unbiased platform for community members and businesses to learn about the candidates for the October 15 municipal election. It will be monitored by a revered local professional to address questions and time restrictions in a considerate and direct manner,” said the chamber in a statement.

The forum will be held from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Golden Civic Centre.

Advanced voting will commence on Oct. 5, while Oct. 15 will be the official voting day.

You will vote on:

• One mayor and six councillors to town council

• Three school trustees for School District No. 6

• One referendum question posed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on borrowing funds to construct an indoor aquatic centre.

Results will be declared on Oct. 18, with Nov. 1 as the inaugural council meeting.

You can vote in a civic election in Golden if you are a resident of Golden or own property in Golden, even if you don’t currently reside in town.

Voting will take place at the Civic Centre. Town Hall will facilitate advanced voting.

