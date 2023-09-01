A BC Highway Patrol officer has been fined over a 2022 crash in Okanagan Falls. (Black Press file photo)

A BC Highway Patrol officer has been fined over a 2022 crash in Okanagan Falls. (Black Press file photo)

Mountie to pay fine for Okanagan Falls crash that sent 2 to hospital

One of those injured received serious but not-life-threatening injuries

The BC Highway Patrol Officer who sent two people to the hospital following a crash in Okanagan Falls will pay a fine for the incident.

Const. Ian Wetzel-Eden ended up pleading guilty to one charge of failing to stop at a stop sign under the Motor Vehicle Act for the July 10, 2022 incident.

The charge of driving without due care against him was dropped.

Wetzel-Eden appeared in Kelowna court on Aug. 28, where he was sentenced to pay a fine of $368 and a $55 victim surcharge.

READ MORE: Mountie charged in Okanagan Falls crash

According to information previously released by the Independent Investigations Office of BC, Wetzel-Eden was responding to an unrelated incident when he crashed into a civilian pickup truck at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were both injured in the collision and transported to a hospital for treatment. One was described as having serious but non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

The charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service on June 22, 2023, after the IIO BC finished its investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and CourtsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Food disposal underway in North Shuswap
Next story
Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers

Just Posted

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire ban lifted across the Kootenays

Barry Gerding.
Column: Wildfires taking shine off Okanagan lifestyle

Bylaw asking people to move on after sleeping under the awning at the Pandosy Street Interior Health building on March 6. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health

A pickup truck narrowly avoided a head on collision thanks to the quick reaction of a transport truck driver, who steered off Highway 3 near Galloway. Screenshot from Elk Valley RCMP video.
Transport truck ditches to avoid near head-on collision on Highway 3