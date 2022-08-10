Mountain Creek wildfire extinguished after nearly two weeks of burning

Crews from Parks Canada, BC Wildfire Service, and CP Rail fought the blaze

A wildfire, which burned for more than a week in Glacier National Park, has been successfully extinguished by crews as of Aug. 6.

The wildfire was first detected on Sunday (July 24) in the Mountain Creek area of Glacier National Park. Ground and air crews from Park Canada, the BC Wildfire Service, and Canadian Pacific Rail fought the blaze over the next week and a half.

According to Parks Canada, they suspect that the fire was human-caused, however the an investigation into who specifically started the blaze is ongoing.

Fire crews are managing four wildfires in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks, however all fires are in remote areas, including Coursier Creek and Mount Carson, and do not currently pose a risk to people or assets according to Parks Canada.

A blaze above Rock Garden Trail and smoke from the other two fires may be visible from Highway 1 into this afternoon (Aug. 10).

Lightning storms on July 29, Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 have started five fires in the parks, and lightning continues to be the main contributor to new fires.

The fire danger rating is ‘high’ to ‘very high’ in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks. No fire ban is currently in effect for either park.

To report any new wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke, call the dispatch at (877)852-3100.

