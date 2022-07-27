Motorcyclist driving by explosive Vernon fire sought

RCMP are looking to speak with a motorcyclist who was driving by at the time of an explosive fire on 20th Street July 18. (Dean Gordon-Smith photo) A fire at a 20th Street townhouse late Monday, July 18. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is hoping to speak to a good samaritan who assisted at the scene of a residential fire last week in Vernon.

The fire, which took place on Monday, July 18, at a residence in the 4200-block of 20th Street in Vernon, is believed to have been intentionally set and is being investigated as an arson.

Investigators have learned that a motorcyclist was driving by on 20th Street at the exact moment an explosion took place.

Police are uncertain if this individual sustained any injuries and are interested in speaking with this person who investigators believe may be able to provide valuable information.

Kai Smith was walking home from a friend’s house on 20th Street when she said a motorcyclist was nearly blasted with debris from the explosion.

“I heard this big boom and a bunch of stuff came out onto the road. It was right behind me.”

Glass was strewn across the road, along with debris.

If you are the motorcyclist, or if you have information related to the incident that may assist investigators, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Arson arrest made in suspicious explosive Vernon fire

READ MORE: Vernon arson suspect was on probation for Kelowna explosives charge

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArsonfireRCMPVernon