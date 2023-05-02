More than 33,000 packs of illegal cigarettes seized from West Kelowna home

West Kelowna RCMP confiscated more than 3,000 cartons (33,310 packs) of illegal cigarettes after searching a Webber Road home on April 29.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence after an extensive investigation. Officers also seized four pounds of marijuana, several weapons, cash and money-counting machines.
“Evidence found at the scene suggests a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation,” says Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney. “In British Columbia, it is illegal to possess or sell cigarettes without a provincial government-issued excise stamp.”
The RCMP is recommending several charges against a West Kelowna man.
