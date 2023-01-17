More Kicking Horse closures coming in spring

Set to happen sometime or May

The construction of the Kicking Horse corridor project during phase four will require another closure in the spring of 2023.

Luckily, unlike the other closures that have been implemented, these won’t nearly be as long, but the date still hasn’t been confirmed. An update will be issued on Feb. 20.

The 24-hour closure periods as of now will be:

Up to five consecutive days within the two-week period between April 1 and April 15, 2023;

A small number of consecutive days during May 2023.

They are subject to weather conditions.

For those traveling for work regularly between Golden and Field, B.C., and Lake Louise, Alberta, the province will once again issue season commuter passes to reduce the inconvenience. In addition, day passes will be rolled out on a limited basis for other urgent needs.

During the Easter long holiday that goes from April 6-11, there will be no construction to limit impact to drivers.

