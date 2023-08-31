The McDougall Creek wildfire blazes on in West Kelowna but a couple rainy nights in a row has helped crews battle the fire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

More evacuation alerts rescinded as West Kelowna wildfire burns on

The blaze is now 13,712 hectares in size

The McDougall Creek wildfire grew on Aug. 30 but some evacuation alerts were rescinded in the process.

On Wednesday night, evacuation alerts were rescinded by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations for the following properties:

  • Properties from IR9 Old Okanagan Highway to Highway 97 and IR10 South of Highway 97;
  • AUBURN RD (only includes properties on the east side);
  • BARTLEY CRT;
  • BARTLEY RD (only includes 2550, 2570);
  • BYLAND RD;
  • COMPASS CRT;
  • DAIMLER DR (only includes 2010);
  • DOMINION RD (only includes 2322, 2339, 2343, 2352, 2363, 2364, 2373, 2382, 2386, 2387, 2392, 2405, 2412, 2421, 2431, 2441);
  • INDUSTRIAL RD;
  • JULIANN RD;
  • KYLE CRT;
  • KYLE RD;
  • ROSS RD;
  • SHANNON LAKE RD (only includes 1775);
  • STEVENS RD (only includes 1115, 1135, 1279, 1285, 1295, 1322, 1340, 1341, 1360, 1369, 1385, 1395, 1405, 1425, 1435, 1445, 1450, 1501, 1516, 1520, 1540, 1565, 1570, 1580, 1655, 1689);
  • WESTERN RD.

In BC Wildfire Services last update just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, new mapping grew the size of the blaze of 13,712.3 hectares.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning has continued to be cold and wet, helping fire crews battle the blaze. It remains out of control and a wildfire of note.

More showers are expected Thursday morning with 20 km/h winds in the afternoon and a high of 19 C.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownaOkanagan

