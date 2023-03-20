The vehicle RCMP believe to be connected to recent catalytic converter thefts in the South Okanagan. The sticker on the back has been described as a temporary operator's permit. (RCMP)

More catalytic converter thefts, suspect vehicle caught on camera in South Okanagan

The suspect Chevy Tahoe is described to have a loud muffler

The Penticton RCMP have released images of a vehicle believed to be connected to recent catalytic converter thefts.

The vehicle is described as a beige/white Chevrolet Tahoe, with a temporary operator’s permit on the corner of the back window. The vehicle is also described as having a “very loud muffler.”

RCMP said that the vehicle has been associated with multiple people. One of the thefts is believed to take place Monday morning in Penticton’s Wiltse area around 7:20 a.m.

The suspect Tahoe was spotted at the Sun-Oka beach parking lot in Summerland on Sunday where a vehicle had its catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight. Witnesses told the vehicle owner, a group of a men in a brown Chevy were the suspects involved.

Regional District latest victim of catalytic converter thefts in Penticton

In recent months a spree of catalytic converter thefts have hit the South Okanagan.

A different vehicle is believed to have been connected to a pair of catalytic converter thefts from Keremeos in February.

Keremeos RCMP looking for unique vehicle related to recent catalytic converter thefts

Anyone with information that could help the investigations are asked to contact their local RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 for the Penticton detachment or 250-499-5511 for Keremeos.

