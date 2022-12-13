Missing woman last seen in Vernon one week ago

RCMP asking for public’s help in finding 28-year-old

Shiean Blackkettle

Shiean Blackkettle

A 28-year-old woman is missing from Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Shiean Niome Blackkettle.

The 28-year-old is believed to have last been in Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Blackkettle is five feet eight inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

