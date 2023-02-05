Doreen Abbott was 89. Photo Facebook

Missing Penticton senior found deceased

Police are investigating but do not suspect criminality

Doreen Abbott, missing from Penticton for over a week, has been found deceased.

RCMP issued a brief release Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

“Although the police investigation is continuing there is nothing at this time to suggest Doreen was the victim of a crime,” stated the release from Penticton Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck.

“The family wishes to thank all those that participated in her search and has asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.”

Abbott, 89, was reported missing Jan. 27 after she failed to arrive at a friend’s house in Naramata.

Police later located her vehicle on Greyback Mountain Road.

