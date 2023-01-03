Eli Samuel Vandevoort has been missing since 9 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Missing man last seen in the North Okanagan on New Year’s Day

Police are asking the public for help in locating Eli Samuel Vandevoort

Police are asking the public for help in locating a 36-year-old missing man who was last seen in the Enderby area on New Year’s Day.

Eli Samuel Vandevoort was last seen on Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in Enderby.

Vandevoort is described as an Indigenous male standing five-foot-eleven and weighing 154 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP says police are concerned for Vandevoort’s health and well-being.

Anyone with information on Vandevoort’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokcrimestoppers.com.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
