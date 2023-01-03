Missing man last seen in the North Okanagan on New Year’s Day

Police are asking the public for help in locating a 36-year-old missing man who was last seen in the Enderby area on New Year’s Day.
Eli Samuel Vandevoort was last seen on Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in Enderby.
Vandevoort is described as an Indigenous male standing five-foot-eleven and weighing 154 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP says police are concerned for Vandevoort’s health and well-being.
Anyone with information on Vandevoort’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokcrimestoppers.com.