Missing Kelowna man last seen in Kamloops

Joseph Driscoll was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, Nov. 11

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kelowna man.

Joseph Driscoll, 42, has been missing since Friday, Nov. 11. He was last seen in Kamloops.

The 5’10”, 166-pound man is bald, has green eyes and has many tattoos, including tribal tattoos on his neck and upper back and a skull on his left forearm.

The last vehicle he was associated with was a 2016 black Ford F350 with the B.C. license plate KW6538.

If anyone has any information or knows his whereabouts, they are to call the Kamloops RCMP at (250) 828-3000.

