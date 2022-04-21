Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Missing Cowichan Valley 7-year-old Violet Bennett returned safe and sound

Father Jesse Bennett still wanted on Canada-wide warrant for abduction

A seven-year-old girl who has been missing since Jan. 23 has been returned safe and sound.

Violet Bennett disappeared with her father Jesse Bennett after Jesse was directed by the court to give Violet into her mother’s custody, but Roget Jade Hall did not see her daughter again until Wednesday, April 20, when someone known to Violet dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Jesse is still wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

“This investigation came to a positive ending, thanks to the work of our partnering police agencies, the media and ultimately the public who provided tips in hope to safely locate Violet,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP media officer, in a press release.

RCMP

Previous story
Trial of Interior Health’s former top doctor moved to Alberta’s supreme court
Next story
Federal Justice minister tours B.C. residential school site with First Nations leaders

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Queen’s lack of music awards

Interior Health workers have been notified of a potential strike (Submitted)
Possible strike looms over Interior Health, essential service planning underway

Fred Bjarnson has enjoyed a lengthy career and has now returned to his hometown to take over as the new cook for Abbeyfield House. (Claire Palmer photo)
Abbeyfield house welcomes new head cook

A pair of black-necked stilts seen at Duck Lake during the 2021 Bird Festival. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Bird Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this May