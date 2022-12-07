Minor injuries sustained in 3-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Police said two vehicles collided with a semi that jackknifed in slippery conditions on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm on Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. (Facebook image)

One person suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision that blocked Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm.

At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service responded to a report of a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at Kangaroo Road. They were joined by the Salmon Arm Fire Department, as well as a Shuswap Road Rescue crew, which were cleared from the scene shortly after as no persons were trapped.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the incident occurred after a westbound semi jackknifed in slippery conditions. The trailer ended up blocking the two travel lanes, with the cab coming to rest in the eastbound ditch.

“Immediately after the truck came to rest, a westbound car collided with the trailer as did a westbound pick-up truck,” said West. “All three vehicles were heavily damaged and blocked the highway at that time.”

West said the drivers of the semi and pickup were uninjured. The driver of the car was taken to hospital in Salmon Arm for treatment of injuries that were later determined to be minor.

The highway remained closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with an alternate route in place as the vehicles involved in the collision were removed.

Read more: ‘Really disturbed’: Fatal crash near Sicamous drives mayor’s road maintenance concerns

Read more: Sicamous RCMP seek information relating to fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

collisionSalmon Armtrans-canada highway