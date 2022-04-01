Methamphetamine trafficking-related charge from 2019 in Sicamous garners home arrest, curfew

Woman also charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine, will be under restrictions for 18 months

Adrienne Georgette Langen, 50, was given a conditional sentence March 21, 2022 in Salmon Arm on three drug charges, one of them possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, stemming from December 2019 in Sicamous. (File photo)

A person charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking in Sicamous in December 2019 has received a conditional sentence that includes a curfew.

Along with the trafficking charge, Adrienne Georgette Langen, 50, was charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

Langen was sentenced on March 21, 2022 in Salmon Arm, where she received an 18-month conditional sentence for the trafficking charge and a 30-day conditional sentence for each of the two possession charges.

She has not been in custody on the charges and will serve no jail time for them.

The conditions Langen must abide by include, for the first nine months, remaining within her residence or within the lot where her residence sits between 3 p.m. each day until 1 p.m. the next day. Between 1 and 3 p.m. she is permitted to leave the premises but only for purposes related to the needs of the household or to attend to personal matters.

During the last nine months, she is required to be at her residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Langen must be available in person or by phone immediately when a peace officer or conditional sentence supervisor tries to reach her.

She must not possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except with a medical prescription. She must also not possess drug paraphernalia included but not limited to pipes, rolling papers or syringes.

Langen must also provide a DNA sample, is subject to a 10-year firearms prohibition and must forfeit some of the items seized during the investigation. The sentencing documents don’t list what she must forfeit.

BC Supreme CourtDrugsSalmon ArmSicamous