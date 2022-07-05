Tavin Hansom, 18, died after his motorcycle collided with a truck at Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road in Kelowna on June 23. (Tavin Hansom Memorial Ride/Facebook photo)

Tavin Hansom, 18, died after his motorcycle collided with a truck at Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road in Kelowna on June 23. (Tavin Hansom Memorial Ride/Facebook photo)

Memorial ride planned for young motorcyclist killed in Kelowna crash

Kickstands up at 12:15 p.m. Sunday to ride to Winfield Memorial Hall

  • Jul. 5, 2022 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Tavin Hansom, 18, lost his life doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle.

The young man was the victim of a fatal collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road in Kelowna on June 23.

A memorial ride is planned Sunday, July 10, to remember Tavin and celebrate his life.

All bikers are asked to meet at McCurdy Corner at 11:45 a.m. for a ride to Winfield Memorial Hall, beginning at 12:15 p.m. The hall has been reserved from 1-4 p.m. for those wanting to pay their respects.

READ MORE: Fatal crash involving motorbike closes Highway 97 near Kelowna airport

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AccidentsKelownaLake Countrymotorcycle

Previous story
Penticton declares State of Local Emergency for flooding
Next story
Northern B.C. communities among top 5 spots where black bears are killed most

Just Posted

Five northern communities accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all black bears killed in the province. (Angie Mindus/ Black Press Media)
7 black bears killed in Golden in 2021

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Starfish don’t have blood

Residents and visitors enjoy a sunny summer day at Sunoka Beach. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Okanagan summer heat is a week away

RCMP photo.
1 Alberta man dead in long-weekend collision on Highway 1 east of Golden