Melanie Myers announced as executive director of Golden & District Community Foundation

Joy Orr will be retiring on June 30 after five years

Melanie Myers is the new executive director of the GDCF. (GDCF photo)

The Golden & District Community Foundation (GDCF) has named Melanie Myers as its new executive director, the organization announced on May 4.

“Melanie has a lot of experience in the non-profit sector, particularly in Golden and area, and we know that this will provide an excellent basis for the work she will do on behalf of the Golden & District Community Foundation,” read a statement from the GDCF.

“Melanie has real heart for the community, and a commitment to making this an even better community in which to live.”

The announcement comes as Joy Orr is set to retire on June 30 after five years at the helm, which she had announced on Jan. 31 earlier this year.

“I have been very fortunate to be able to close out my working life with the amazing volunteers of the Golden and District Community Foundation and I look forward to our transition to new leadership in the coming months,” read Orr’s retirement statement.

“After five very satisfying years as the Executive Director, I’m ready to pass the torch to someone new.”

For the last five years Myers has held the role of Community Literacy Outreach Coordinator with the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy – Golden. In this role, Myers has created programming from early years through senior aged members of the community, from across all different demographics.

“I am dedicated to making Golden and area an equitable, diverse and thriving community and I know that the Foundation shares those values with me,” read Myers welcome statement.

“I am very much looking forward to getting started and working alongside the board, donors and our community to help Golden thrive.”

