McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna burns on, some evacuations downgraded

The McDougall Creek wildfire remains out of control and a wildfire of note as the sun rises on Friday, Aug. 25.

Despite lower fire activity in recent days, it continues to experience rank 2 and 3 (low to moderate) fire activity. On Thursday, both the Walory Creek fire in Kelowna and Clarke Creek fire in Lake Country were changed to being held, meaning they are less likely to continue to spread.

However, hundreds of properties in West Kelowna and Westbank got to go home on Thursday night and many evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts.

Being on alert means these residents can go home but still must be ready at a moment’s notice to leave again. For a map of evacuation orders and alerts, visit cordemergency.ca/map.

On Thursday, BC Wildfire Services executed a 20-hectare planned ignition at the south flank of the fire, northwest of the Shannon Lake Golf Course.

“The purpose of the planned ignition is to remove unburnt fuel in an intentional way to secure the control line and fire,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “Based on current conditions this unburnt fuel has the potential to burn on its own in a significantly more active way.”

Central Okanagan Emergency Services (CORD) will be providing an update on Friday but it will come via press release, instead of a press conference like the last few days.

There are 84 properties in West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation that suffered damage as a result of the wildfire, and 90 in the RDCO’s West electoral area.

The McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna is part of the Grouse Complex, which also includes the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

