May sees shoplifting uptick, says Golden RCMP

According to the Golden/Field RCMP detachment, there were 269 calls for service in the month of May.

Of those calls, 28 persons offences such as assault, uttering threats, harassment and cause disturbances.

There were 27 calls for property offences, which include break and enter, theft, and mischief to property.

Cst./Gend. Kat Robinson says there was a noted uptick in shoplifting.

“May saw an elevated amount of shoplifting in local stores, in particular from high school students,” said Robinson.

“Police were asked to assist when store initiatives were not enough to deter youth from stealing.

“Bottom line: shoplifting is theft. Theft is an offence in the Criminal Code of Canada, which means you can be charged criminally for it.”

In addition, the RCMP responded to 106 traffic related calls, which Robinson says is also a large upswing. In April, the detachment responded to 87 traffic related calls, a more typical number.

Of these calls, 18 were collisions and vehicle incidents.

There were also six impaired driving investigations, three of which resulted in Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRPs).

IRPs are given when the operator of a motor vehicle blows a “warn” or a “fail” on a roadside screening device or on refusal to blow.

You can be made to take a responsible driver program, which can cost an additional $930.

RCMP are looking for information to help locate missing person Xiao Hua (Christina) Jiang. (Golden RCMP photo)

In May, Golden/Field RCMP also discovered the vehicle of missing persons Xiao Hua Jiang, who was reported missing in West Vancouver on April 27.

Her vehicle was recovered along Highway 1 near Heather Mountain Lodge, west of Golden. Police are still seeking any information on her whereabouts.

Ms. Jiang is described as an Asian female, 53 years of age, five-foot-four tall, 110 lbs, with shoulder length black hair with grey/brown eyes, medium complexion with sunspots on her face. She was last seen wearing a dark (blue/black) jacket and grey yoga-style pants.

The Golden RCMP is requesting anyone who may have seen Ms. Jiang or who has any information on her current whereabouts to please contact the WVPD at 604-925-7300, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

