The British Columbia Institute of Technology, which launched its mass-timber program in 2022, will be home to a training hub after the provincial government announced $3.3 million for it Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (BCIT)

The British Columbia Institute of Technology, which launched its mass-timber program in 2022, will be home to a training hub after the provincial government announced $3.3 million for it Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (BCIT)

Mass-timber training hub gets $3.3M from B.C.

It will be located at BCIT, which has seen more than 500 students complete the program in the last 2 years

B.C. has announced $3.3 million for a new mass-timber training hub in the Lower Mainland.

The British Columbia Institute of Technology, which launched its mass timber program in 2022, will be home to the training hub. Two new courses are expected to be piloted in the fall in addition to the existing program, which has seen anbout 400 students already go through it since the launch.

Announced by Trade Minister of State Jagrup Brar Tuesday (July 25), once construction of the “state-of-the-art” trades and technology is complete at the Burnaby campus, a mass-timber training programs will be housed there.

READ MORE: Mass timber, modular construction company eyeing Williams Lake gets up to $10M from province

READ MORE: B.C. to dedicate some provincial timber supply to value-added industry

READ MORE: B.C.’s second-largest encapsulated mass timber building welcomes tenants in Langford

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. government hoping for more responses to racism survey
Next story
Climate change: Correlation between wildfires, flooding in Nova Scotia

Just Posted

As this is a new and emerging incident, a response officer is flying the area. Here, the officer will plan a suppression strategy and tactics that are the most effective with the type of fire behaviour. (BC Wildfire)
More than 1K properties on alert, evacuation orders issued for wildfire near Invermere

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops blows up to 2,600 hectares

Guitarist Paul Pigat (Cousin Harley) File photo.
Cousin Harley brings rockabillly to Summer Kicks in Golden

Dr. Tracey Parnell delivered a presentation at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook, talking about her experiences volunteering with other medical professionals in Ukraine. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook doctor fundraising for Ukrainian medical equipment, training