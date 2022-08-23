Man with over 420 police files released from custody in Kelowna

A man with hundreds of files on record with Kelowna RCMP has been released again following his latest arrest, and is suspected to continue living in the city.

Justin Wayne Collins was handcuffed on Aug. 21, for assault, mischief, theft of mail and breach of a probation order. He appeared before a judge before being released by the courts under further conditions, but it is unknown what these conditions are.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that Collins is of no fixed address, and his behaviours “have made him unsuitable in some supportive housing environments.

“Justin Collins continues to be linked to services in health, however he is not consistently accessing public health services and he is presenting no signs of becoming healthier in society.”

Collins, 45, has generated a total of 421 police files, with 64 charges against him since 2016 including violent assaults, robbery, theft and indecent acts.

Della-Paolera recently said that the Kelowna RCMP detachment is “going numb” from the continuous cycle of crime.

He said that it is an “unusual step” to warn the public about an offender’s release, but due to Collins’ history, he creates a concern for public safety.

“There are many court imposed conditions and Tresspass Notices prohibiting his public access to businesses, however, Justin Collins has demonstrated no respect for the courts or justice system and he blatantly disregards the conditions imposed.”

Supt. Kara Triance said that Collins “has no regard for the safety and well-being of others.”

RCMP are asking that if anyone sees Collins breaking the law or creating unsafe spaces, to call 911.

