Man wanted in Osoyoos shooting turns himself in

The man wanted in connection to the Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos has turned himself in.

Steven Marlo Gallagher, 29, was taken into custody by the Penticton RCMP late last night (Wednesday) after he turned himself in to the police.

The Osoyoos RCMP wishes to thank the media and the general public for their assistance and tip information.

“At this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the public. PSOS RCMP urges anyone with information about this investigation, to please contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

On Wednesday, RCMP issued a plea to the public asking to help locate Gallagher who they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

“If Steven sees or hears this, we ask him to contact the police immediately,” says Bayda in the media release.

On July 1, just before 7 p.m., RCMP responded to a shooting on the east side of Osoyoos Lake at an area frequented by locals and tourists known as White Sands on Osoyoos Indian Band land.

A 22-year-old man from Maple Ridge was with friends getting ready to watch the Canada Day fireworks when a man from another group allegedly started an altercation before pulling out a gun, firing multiple rounds and reportedly shooting the victim before fleeing the area. The victim was shot in the hip and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Several witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police were asking for charge approval from Crown as they searched for him.

But since that shooting, RCMP are now reviewing all evidence to determine whether there is also a link to two shootings in Penticton.

The first shooting was on June 26 when young men visiting Penticton were shot at random as they walked through a downtown neighbourhood. At least eight rounds were shot. No one was injured but the shooter was not found.

On June 28, Penticton officers were shot at while conducting a traffic stop on Green Mountain Road. One police car was riddled with bullets but somehow no officers were shot.

