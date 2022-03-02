Wanted man Jason Kenneth Babineau is believed to be in the Vernon area, police said Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Wanted man Jason Kenneth Babineau is believed to be in the Vernon area, police said Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Man wanted for assault, uttering threats believed to be in Vernon area

Police are seeking the public’s help locating Jason Kenneth Babineau

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help locating a wanted 48-year-old man.

Jason Kenneth Babineau is wanted for assault, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply wit ha release order. He is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Babineau is described as being six feet tall and weighing 186 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Babineau is urged to call the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

