Emergency crews out on Okanagan Lake. (Image: Dave Ogilvie)

Man rescued from Okanagan Lake after wind flips boat

Strong winds flipped an inflatable zodiac Wednesday afternoon

Emergency crews were called out onto Okanagan Lake Wednesday afternoon for a report that a 40-foot boat had overturned.

The incident unfolded on the water across from Todd’s RV in Peachland at about 2 p.m.

Peachland Fire Chief Dennis Craig said, when crews arrived on scene they discovered strong winds and waves had overturned an inflatable zodiac with a man inside.

Nearby kayakers were able to get over to the man and hand him a life jacket before firefighters arrived.

“He wasn’t in any medical distress and didn’t need medical attention, however, we brought him and his boat back to shore,” said Craig.

Man by his boat in Peachland. (Image: Dave Ogilvie)

While the incident turned out to be minor, Craig did mention there had been strong winds in the Peachland area all afternoon that could have caused more issues.

About 3:30 p.m. three paddle boarders were struggling returning to shore due to the winds.

