(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Man presumed drowned at Lake Windemere, police say

BC RCMP are reporting that a 26-year old man presumably drowned while swimming in Windermere Lake, Invermere on September 16, 2023.

Police say the man was on the lake with his friends, and was seen to be in distress while swimming. He then went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency crews responded and Search and Rescue, Windermere Fire and RCMP members are continuing to try and locate the man. Police reported Tuesday, September 19 that he had not yet been found.

Police are not releasing any further information out of respect for the family.

READ: Three-year-old saved after nearly drowning in Wasa Lake

READ: Elk Valley RCMP, emergency services respond to drowning at Lake Koocanusa


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Love The Golden Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New B.C. disaster preparation, response and recovery laws coming soon
Next story
B.C. gym teacher banned after sexually exploiting teen student

Just Posted

A runner makes their way along the diverse terrain of the TranSelkirks Run (Bruno Long)
Return of the TranSelkirks Run in Revelstoke

Playing the Red River Jig and meeting the Grade 7s as they begin their Transition River Walk to High School on June 7. (Metis Nation Columbia River Society/ Facebook)
Truth and Reconciliation blanket exercise at Golden Skybridge

Golden Community Library
Check it out Golden

(Kicking Horse Mountain Resort)
Kicking Horse makes best ski resort in the world list for 2024