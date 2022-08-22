(Black Press file photo.)

(Black Press file photo.)

Man killed in Highway 3 crash near Yahk

There were two serious collisions in the same stretch last week

A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Yahk last week.

On Aug. 17, Creston RCMP responded to the fatal collision. The driver was an older man from out of town. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and police say there was no criminal element.

Several days later, a second serious collision occurred in the same area.

On Aug. 20, a semi-truck crashed into a bridge near Yahk. Police say the driver was impaired by alcohol. He was issued an immediate roadside prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded.

“The driver stated that he had no idea how he could be intoxicated and that it must have been a mistake,” Const. Brett Urano said.

READ MORE: BC Nurses’ Union tours East Kootenay to hear feedback on staffing concerns, challenges

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Man who attacked Keremeos village staff found not criminally responsible
Next story
Okanagan firearm incident ends peacefully

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Sleeping Sea Otters

Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. interior

Golden Pride in 2019. This year will be the second Pride event hosted in Golden. (Photo submitted)
Second Golden Pride to be held on Sept. 9

(Black Press file photo.)
Man killed in Highway 3 crash near Yahk