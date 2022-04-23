(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Man in custody after weapon falls from waistband in Kelowna

BB gun recovered

  • Apr. 23, 2022 2:50 p.m.
  • News

A man has been taken into custody after witnesses saw what appeared to be a handgun fall from his waistband.

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of an armed man near Rutland Centennial Park Saturday morning (April 23).

Officers located the suspect, drew their pistols and ordered the male to comply.

The suspect refused, reached for his waistband and verbally challenged police commands.

Police were able to deescalate the situation with use of a Conducted Energy Weapon.

A black BB handgun was recovered. The suspect remains in custody facing possible weapons charges.

READ MORE: Weak evidence leads to acquittal of 4 men in Kelowna sexual assault case

READ MORE: Girls badly burned when gasoline poured on fire at B.C. bush party

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gunsRCMP

Previous story
Man wanted for Calgary murder arrested in Radium Hot Springs
Next story
Most Canadians want public inquiry into governments’ pandemic response: poll

Just Posted

Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)
Man wanted for Calgary murder arrested in Radium Hot Springs

Maintenance to the Kicking Horse Dike is one of several projects that the Town has outlined in their 2022 budget book. (Claire Palmer photo)
Town of Golden takes on several big projects in 2022 budget

GADSAR had a busy start to April. (GADSAR instagram photo)
GADSAR has busy start to April

Carol Seymour, five-year-old Eden and three-year-old Dylan Rose participated in the Earth Week planting event in Summerland in 2021. Each year, many communities hold environmental activities for Earth Day and Earth Week. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Earth Day?