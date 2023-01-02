Man hit with restraining order by ministry offices in West Kelowna

The provincial government is looking to the court system to help deal with a problem prolific offender in a West Kelowna office.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction has filed a civic claim in B.C. Supreme Court to restrain Dylan Choquette, of no fixed address, from coming onto their property on Hoskins Road.

In the lawsuit, the ministry claims that since Jan. 6, 2022, Choquette has blocked the entrances and exits of the offices, hit the windows and doors, possessed weapons while in the office, and been physically and verbally abusive with staff.

Because of this behaviour, the lawsuit claims that employees have “suffered great discomfort, loss of enjoyment of the use of the West Kelowna office, property damage, and interference in relation to the use, operation, and provision of services at the West Kelowna office.”

Under the province’s Trespass Act, Choquette was told he was prohibited from the property in early May, though he has continued to disobey these restrictions.

The lawsuit is seeking to not allow Choquette within 100 metres of the property, or to communicate in any way with the office.

